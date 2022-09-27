Presque Isle’s Madore Named PVC Coach Of The Year; Wildcats Win

Solid day for the PIHS Golf Program

Tuesday was banner day for the Presque Isle High School golf team and program. The team won the PVC Golf Championship and head coach Matthew Madore was named the PVC Conference Coach of the Year.



Team qualifies and four individuals

Madore's Wildcats qualified for the State Championship as a team and four members qualified for the individual State Championship. Gavin Dunleavy shot a round of 84 to lead Presque Isle and qualified for the individual competition. He will be joined by Grant Stubbs (86), Owen MacKinnon (90), and Ian Roy (90). Lars Spooner of the Caribou Vikings qualified for the individual competition after shooting a 90.

PVC Class B Coach of the Year Matthew Madore via Presque Isle High School Athletics Facebook Page PVC Class B Coach of the Year Matthew Madore via Presque Isle High School Athletics Facebook Page loading...

"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it." - Michael Jordan

Presque Isle’s mental toughness is something that Madore and his assistant Jon "Cleve” Humphrey have been grooming in the athletes. The Wildcats practiced last week in the rain to be prepared for the possibility of wet conditions at Hermon Meadows.

Up Next

The coaching duo are now getting to work on preparing the Wildcats for the State Championship on October 8 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.