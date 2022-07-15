Presque Isle Team Wins Potato Blossom Softball Tournament

Junior Girls Hit the Diamond in Fort Fairfield

Junior softball teams from Aroostook County recreation departments came together in Fort Fairfield this week for the Maine Potato Blossom Festival Softball tournament. This has been a very popular and highly competitive tournament throughout the years as one of the top tournaments during the summer.

Mother Nature allows the tournament to go off without a hitch

The weather cooperated as the teams began play in the morning hours and went into the afternoon. This tournament is for girls entering grade 4 through grade 8 in the fall. The event leads into the Fort Fairfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet.

Cats claim the title over the Pioneers

This year's champions of the tournament were the Presque Isle Wildcats. They defeated St. Agatha Recreation in the final game of the day.

2022 Potato Blossom Jr. Softball Champions

Members of the championship team are McKinley Cronin, Annabelle Johnson, Madison McCartney, Peyton Jennings, Peyton Boinske, Samantha Shaw, Lucy Cheney, Sara Cassidy, Samantha Argraves, Lydia Bragdon, and Delanie Cyr. Congratulations to the girls on their title. Here is the opponent they defeated in the championship game from St. Agatha.



The softball tournament is just one of several activities returning to the Maine Potato Blossom Festival since 2019. Activities for the festival will continue through the weekend and concluding with the fireworks display on Sunday evening. Other events include the parade on Saturday afternoon and the return of the Miss Maine Potato Blossom Queen pageant at Fort Fairfield High School at 7:00 p.m.

