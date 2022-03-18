Presque Isle Hockey Hosting Weekend Tournament: Full Schedule

Hockey Tournament in Presque Isle

Fans of hockey will have one last chance to watch local teams compete on the ice this weekend in Presque Isle. The Maine Amateur Hockey Association (MEAHA) 14U Tier IV State tournament is taking place Friday-Sunday at The Forum in Presque Isle. This is a great chance to get out and support the local athletes one more time.

Pool play Friday & Saturday

Presque Isle Youth Hockey is hosting this weekend's tournament with the first puck scheduled to drop on Friday at 4:00 p.m. between Presque Isle and MJBB. The teams will participate in pool play on Friday and Saturday, with the tournament play on Sunday.

Teams participating this weekend

Pool A teams are Casco Bay Red Devils, Gladiators Red, MJBB, and Presque Isle. The Pool B teams for this weekend are Brewer Orang, Gladiators Black, LA Nordiques, and Southern Aroostook. Tournament play will begin on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. with the championship game scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Friday Schedule:

4:00 p.m. - Presque Isle vs. MJBB

5:15 p.m. - Gladiators Red vs. Casco Bay Devils

6:30 p.m. - LA Nordiques vs. Gladiators Black

7:45 p.m. - Brewer Orange vs. Southern Aroostook

Saturday Schedule:

8:00 a.m. - Presque Isle vs. Casco Bay Devils

9:15 a.m. - Gladiators Red vs. MJBB

10:30 a.m. - Brewer Orange vs. Gladiators Black

11:15 a.m. - LA Nordiques vs. Southern Aroostook

2:00 p.m. - MJBB vs. Casco Bay Devils

3:15 p.m. - Gladiators Red vs. Presque Isle

4:30 p.m. - Brewer Orange vs. LA Nordiques

5:45 p.m. - Gladiators Black vs. Southern Aroostook

Sunday Schedule:

8:00 a.m. - Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #2 Game 1

9:45 a.m. - Pool B #1 vs. Pool A #2 Game 2

2:00 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Game 2