Presque Isle Girls Overwhelm John Bapst; Scoring and Recap

The Presque Isle girls team picked up their first victory of the season on Saturday afternoon, a game heard on 101.9 The Rock. They hosted the John Bapst Crusaders, who came in 0-2 record. The Wildcats lost in their only game of the season at Old Town, earlier this week.

Presque Isle high school hosted four games in total on Saturday featuring JV teams from both schools and genders, as well as the varsity teams.

1st Quarter

As it always seems to be with the Wildcats, the first quarter saw a lot of points from both teams. Presque Isle used a balanced attack in the first period, as well as throughout the game. Courtney Kane scored 6 points in the first quarter and Jorja Maynard added 5 points. Presque Isle led John Bapst 20-12 at the end of the first. Faith Sjoberg had four opening quarter points, and the Wildcats drained (3) three-point field goals. Jayden Schoppe scored 5 points for Bapst and Claire Gaetani added 4 points.

2nd Quarter

Presque Isle's defense held John Bapst to just 4 points in the second quarter and took a 32-16 lead into halftime. Sjoberg and Mia Casavant each had 4 points to pace the scoring for Presque Isle offensively.

3rd Quarter

The struggles on offense continued for the Crusaders into the second half, scoring 7 points in the third quarters. Another 5 points from Sjoberg and a 4-4 free-throw line performance from Casavant extended the Presque Isle lead to 41-23, to close out the third.

4th Quarter

Presque Isle’s offense took over the final quarter, scoring 18 points. The Wildcats burst in the fourth was fueled by Anna Jandreau's 7 points, and (2) three-point field goals. Presque Isle knocked down (8) three-point field goals on the day. The final score was a 61-33 Presque Isle win. Faith Sjoberg led a balanced attack with 15 points, Jandreau scored 12, and Casavant finished with 10 points. Jorja Maynard and Courtney Kane each scored 7 points, and Rossalyn Buck and Kaelyn Gilman each had 4 points. Lexi Morningstar had 2 points in Presque Isle's win.