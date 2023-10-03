Presque Isle Elks Soccer Shoot 2023 Winners

The annual Presque Isle Elks Soccer Shoot was held Sunday, October 1 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Eight champions in the various age divisions won trophies and soccer balls and earned the opportunity to advance to the Maine Elks Northern District Shoot in Bangor on October 15.

First-place winners were: under 8 year-old girls: Kenzie Hickey of Easton; under 8-year-old boys: Huxley Shaw of Presque Isle; 8-9 girls: Ella Duval of Fort Kent; 8-9 boys: Aaron Cloukey of Presque Isle; 10-11 girls: Kaelyn Gogain of Presque Isle; 10-11 boys: Everett Duval of Fort Kent; 12-13 girls: Delanie Cyr of Presque Isle; and 12-13 boys: Isaac Gogain of Presque Isle.

Winners of the district round in Bangor will move on to compete in the state championships, to be held October 22 in Waterville, Maine.

Forty-nine youth participated in the competition. Grilled hot dogs, drinks and chips were served by local Elks members to all contestants and spectators, free of charge.

The runners-up in all the divisions at the lodge event also were awarded trophies and soccer balls.

PHOTO ABOVE - First-place winners at the Elks Soccer Shoot held Oct. 1 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle are, in front from left, Aaron Cloukey, Kenzie Hickey and Huxley Shaw. Back row, Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954 Exalted Ruler Melanie Fassold, Ella Duval, Kaelyn Gogain, Delanie Cyr, Everett Duval, Isaac Gogain and Soccer Shoot Director Kevin Sjoberg. (Contributed photo/Alan Harding)