Presidents’ Day is ‘Fee Free Day’ At Acadia National Park
There's numerous days you can visit Acadia National Park for free in 2022. This coming Monday is one of those days.
Each year, the National Parks Service offers fee-free days. According to the NPS, "fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. In honor of Presidents' Day, anyone can visit the park without a park pass.
2022 Fee-Free Days:
- February 21: Washington's Birthday
- June 11: National Get Outdoors Day
- August 4: Great American Outdoors Day
- September 24: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
Fee-free days do not cover amenities or use fees for activities like camping, boat launch use, transportation, or special tours.
Winter in Acadia National Park poses unique outdoor recreation opportunities. With the summer crowds long gone, the park's many popular hiking trails are less populated. The 45 miles of Carriage Roads are a perfect way to stroll around the park on skis or in snowshoes. When conditions allow, volunteers groom sections of the roads for cross-country skiers. Snowshoers are asked to stay off any groomed tracks.
Remember, you need a Park Pass year-round now.
Unplowed park roads are also great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, just watch for snowmobilers. That's right, snowmobiling is allowed on the 27-mile Park Loop Road system. The permitted snow-sled routes also include the road up Cadillac Mountain and most fire roads.
Learn more about winter visitation at Acadia National Park here.
Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park
Take A Forbidden Look Inside Frozen Fort Knox
15 Astonishing Natural Wonders Of Maine