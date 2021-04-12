Adoptable Chihuahua Dubbed ‘Haunted Victorian Child’ Is Viral Star

A Chihuahua available for adoption in New Jersey has become a viral star, after a "no holds barred" description of the tiny dog that has some very specific compatibility requirements.

The two-year-old, roughly 13 pound dog named "Prancer" is described in a lengthy social media post by Second Chance Animal League based in Morris County.

"If you’ve always wanted your own haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog that hates men and children," is the pitch shared for Prancer as written by his foster handler, Tyfanee Fortuna.

Other lines from the adoptive plea include:

"Prancer came to me obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him"

"Prancer only likes women. Nothing else"

"Prancer wants to be your only child"

"If you have people over he would have to be put away like he’s a vacuum"

'Prancer' the quirky Chihuahua (Second Chance Pet Adoption League via Facebook)

The prospective pet profile also outlines the dog's positive qualities too, such as being housebroken, quiet, non-destructive when left alone at home, a fan of car rides and "loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear."

Second Chance Pet Adoption League runs adoptions by appointment only in Morris Plains, and the volunteer-run non-profit said it is only considering households for Prancer that are locally within a few hours drive.

"We will not place him in a home with other dogs, cats, or men as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them, and even with training it would be an unfair stress to place on him or his adopters," the organization said in a post on its Facebook page.

By Sunday afternoon, the Facebook post had been shared nearly 40,000 times, with hundreds of comments from prospective households or instant fans of Prancer.

Out of the wave of interest, there also were at least a couple of inquiries that could be a potential fit, according to volunteers in a response to New Jersey 101.5.

Volunteers said there are still "other small 'quirky' dogs who can live with some other pets" also available for adoption.