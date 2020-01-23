Police Searching for Plow Truck after Hit & Run

Police are searching for a plow truck that struck a pedestrian last evening in Standish.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hit shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast Road and Quail Ridge, near the Sebago Lake Congregational Church.

WGME reports the man was walking along the street when he was hit from behind. Police are calling it a hit-and-run.

They say the victim was wearing multiple layers, which likely saved him from any serious injuries. He was able to walk home.