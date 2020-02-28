UPDATE FEB 29 @ 2:53PM: the young girl has been identified as 7-year old Emaleeah “Emma” Frost. It has been confirmed she was shot in her apartment in a drive by shooting. She is currently fighting for her life at Maine Medical Center in Portland. According to WGME.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to give them a call at 680-4700.

A GOFUNDME has been set up for Emma, and is currently at over $6000.

UPDATE- 4:43 p.m.- State and Waterville Police are investigating the shooting of a young child in the city this afternoon.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland, the girl was shot inside a home on Summer Street. McCausland said the child, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral’s Thayer Unit in Waterville, as police investigate what happened.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to a report from WGME, the intersection of Summer and Gold streets in Waterville are shut down as of 4:30 p.m.

Waterville dispatch would not supply any information. The dispatcher added that any official news would come from the deputy chief, but there was no timetable for any release of information from the department.