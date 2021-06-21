Bangor Police are investigating a shooting in a church parking lot early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting took place around 3 a.m. outside the Rock Church on Ohio Street in Bangor.

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

NewsCenter Maine reports the man has since been released and is recovering at home. Police are still looking for a suspect.

