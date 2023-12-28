Police Investigating after Two Bodies Found at Home in Maine

Police said the bodies of two deceased people were found Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington.

Two Deceased Bodies Found in Home

The bodies were found around noon on Wednesday, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Police said Investigation Remains Open

The Maine State Police and the Farmington Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and remains open.

Victim’s Names and Ages not Released

The victims' names and ages were not released. No additional information was made available.

