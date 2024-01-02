Police Investigating after Man Found Dead on the Ground in Maine

Police are investigating after the body of a 44-year-old man was found deceased in Lewiston on Saturday morning.

The man was found unresponsive on the ground around 8:40 am in the vicinity of Walnut Street and Blake Street. His name and age were not released.

Police received reports about the man and crews arrived on the scene to confirm he was dead.

The cause and manner of death are being investigated by the Maine Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

The Lewiston Police Department said they “have no reason to believe that the public is in danger.”

