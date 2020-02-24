Police Investigate Death of Man on Train Tracks in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on railroad tracks in Portland

Portland Police said Monday the man is believed to have been homeless and in his 50s.

His body was found on Sunday afternoon after someone called in a report of a man lying on the ground near the tracks.

Officers from Amtrak Police and the Railroad Police from Pan Am Railways are working to determine if he was struck by a train and if so which train it was.