Police ID Sabattus Woman Killed in Hit & Run and Arrest a Suspect

Sabattus Police say they have arrested the person they believe was responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 28-year-old woman.

The incident happened Sunday evening, on Bowdoinham Road. That's when a pedestrian, who WGME-TV reports has been identified as Renata Schalk of Sabattus, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle never stopped to offer first aid, but sped away from the scene. First responders attempted to revive Schalk, but she was declared deceased at the scene.

Police found an image of a black Ram pickup truck on surveillance video that was believed to be responsible for the crash. They circulated the picture to the public and, thanks to a multitude of tips, were able to locate the truck and take that person into custody. So far, the suspected driver's name has not been released.

Sabattus Police thank all the community members who responded with tips about the incident, and the many first responder departments that helped at the scene on Sunday.

