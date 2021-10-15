Police Arrest 4 in Fairfield with Drugs and an Explosive Device

When Fairfield Police went to take a man into custody on an arrest warrant, they weren't expecting to find a bomb.

Chief Thomas Gould says Sergeant Matthew Wilcox and Officer Dakota Wilhoite went to a Winter Street house in search of Derek Poirier on October 10th. The 40-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest and bail conditions that prohibited him from using drugs, alcohol, and dangerous weapons. A search of the home turned up heroin, methamphetamine, and what appeared to be an explosive device. The Maine State Police Bomb/Explosives Unit was notified to deal with the device, which was turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Poirier was taken into custody on the warrants, and additionally charged with two counts of possession of scheduled drugs as well as two counts of violation of conditions of release. He's expected to be in court in December.

A search warrant was drafted for the following day, in order for police to conduct a more thorough search. In the process of that search, three other people were arrested on lesser drug charges and were found to have bail conditions.

