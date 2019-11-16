‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips and Wife Hannah Welcome First Child

It's a baby boy for American Idol alum Phillip Phillips and his wife, Hannah Blackwell.

The season 11 winner of American Idol shared the big news on his Instagram account on Thursday (November 14). The couple welcomed their newborn son into the world on Sunday (November 10).

"Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world. I cried more than he did," he captioned the sweet photo of his son. "Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days."

"I'm forever in love with this little kid. He's changed me so much already," the 29-year-old continued. "We can't take our eyes off of him. He's perfect. Our prayers were answered and this new journey has begun. Welcome, Patch Shepherd Phillips."

Blackwell revealed details of her pregnancy for the past few months on social media accounts. The new mother shared that she had to have weekly iron infusions while she simultaneously studied for grad school. She shared the same image as her husband when announcing his birth.

"Sunday morning, Patch Shepherd Phillips made me a mama," she wrote. Blackwell shared that he came ahead of schedule and that she falls in love with her son over and over again.

Phillips and Blackwell married in October of 2015 and announced that they were expecting this past July.

See the baby's first picture, below.