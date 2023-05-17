Penobscot Valley Country Club to Host Cornhole Tournaments in Maine This Summer

The Penobscot Valley Country Club (PVCC) is gearing up to host two exciting Cornhole Open Tournaments this summer. On June 24th and July 29th, from 12 pm to 8 pm, enthusiasts and folks of all skill levels are invited to participate in a day of friendly competition, delicious food, and enticing drink specials at PVCC's renowned golf course.

If you’re out of the loop, Cornhole is a popular lawn game that involves teams of two players taking turns tossing fabric bean bags at a raised, angled board with a hole in its far end. The objective is to score points by landing bags on the board or skillfully aiming them through the hole.

Or if you play like me, you have a beer in one hand, a bag in the other, and you just chuck the thing and hope for the best.

Located at 366 Main St. in Orono, PVCC is known for its exceptional 18-hole championship golf course. Designed by the celebrated architect Donald Ross in 1924, the course has been a preferred destination for golfers for nearly a century. Hosting legendary figures such as Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and Gene Sarazen, PVCC has earned a reputation for its rich history and an impressive roster of competitive events.

For those interested in participating in the Cornhole Open Tournaments, two-player teams are encouraged to contact the pro shop at PVCC for further information and registration. Whether you're a seasoned cornhole enthusiast or a newcomer to the game, these tournaments promise to deliver a day filled with excitement and friendly competition.