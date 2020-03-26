Penobscot & Knox County Jails Release Low Risk Prisoners

While there are no signs of the new coronavirus among their inmate populations Penobscot and Knox County are taking precautions to avoid the potential spread of the virus in their jails.

Knox County has released 20 of its 70 prisoners, according to WVII.

Sheriff Tim Carroll said they looked at releasing those inmates who are not a risk to the public to possibly get them into other programs or home confinement.

Penobscot County Sheriff, Troy Morton said they are releasing some of their " low-risk, no-risk individuals" including those prisoners who were close to completing their sentences already.