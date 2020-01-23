Pedestrian Hurt in Car Crash Dies from Injuries 8 Days Later

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police say a pedestrian seriously hurt in a collision with a car in Bangor has died from his injuries more than a week later.

Bangor police say 61-year-old Peter McIntosh of Bangor was injured when he was hit by a car driven by 74-year-old Philip Perkins. Police say McIntosh was crossing the street at the time.

Police say McIntosh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Police say no charges have been filed and an investigation into the crash is still going on.