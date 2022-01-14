Patriots Facebook is Your Resource for the Playoffs

Wild Card Game

It’s playoff time and that is always exciting news as a New England Patriots fan.

Who better to be squaring off with in the Wild Card game than the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots go into the matchup as the 6th seed while Buffalo is the 3rd seed. This is a game you're going to want to pay close attention to as New England makes a run in the playoffs.

Listen Live

Listen live on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, Saturday, January 15 Pregame starts at 5:00 p.m. with kick off set for 8:15 p.m. The post game with all the analysis happens right after the game.

Patriots Facebook

The Patriots Facebook has it all. They keep the site updated with great articles about the players to watch, previews, press conferences, photos and so much more.

Photos

These are some really cool photos of the team arriving in Buffalo.

https://www.facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/posts/10159875171147372

Game Preview

The game preview is one of the most popular posts on Facebook. It goes into details about the history of the teams and what to expect on game day.

https://www.facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/posts/10159869865877372

Rookie of the Year

It’s hard to believe Mac Jones is a rookie. He plays with such poise and confidence. He is up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year.

https://www.facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/posts/10159875159157372

Airkraft

Take a tour of the Patriots private plane, AirKraft.

https://www.facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/videos/984750702170577/

Sponsors

The game is live on the Rock, Saturday, January 15. Thanks to our sponsors: NAPA, Horten Building Supplies, Cary Medical Center, Gallagher Insurance.

