Patriots-Chiefs All Clear for Monday Night

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have returned all negative results, allowing their game rescheduled for Monday night to be played.

Also, the AP is told the Tennessee Titans have their first day clear of positive results in a week.

The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were both added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Patriots wrote on social media Monday morning, "Game day." The Titans had at least one positive each of the past six days.