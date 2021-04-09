Paris Hilton and Bhad Bhabie Are Working Together to Tackle Teen Abuse

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Paris Hilton and Bhad Bhabie are working together, Kanye West's new Netflix project and more, below.

Paris Hilton Working With Bhad Bhabie

Paris Hilton and Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie, are working together to tackle the issue of abuse at teen rehabilitation/behavioral camps and centers, a topic both women have been affected by. They are currently working together to spread awareness for Breaking Code Silence, an organization that advocates for survivors (via TMZ)

Most People Think Eating Is a Form of Therapy

A new survey found that 55 percent of Americans think of eating as a form of therapy. The survey also found that 63 percent of Americans say that sitting for dinner provides a much-needed mental break. Many folks also plan out special meals days in advance just so that they can have something to look forward to. (via SWNS digital)

Netflix Buys Kanye West Docu-Series

Netflix has purchased Kanye West's docu-series, which was recorded over the last 21 years, for $30 million. The docu-series will go into Kanye's relationship with his mother, chronicle his rise to fame, reveal previously unseen home footage and more. The multipart series will be available to stream on Netflix later this year. (New York Post)

The World's Longest Fingernails Were Grown Over Nearly 30 Years



Ayanna Williams is now the Guinness World Record-holder for the longest fingernails on female hands. She recently cut her 19 feet-long fingernails after 29 years of growing them. Instead of cutting her fingernails with normal nail clippers, however, she had to get them sawed off with an electric rotary tool at a dermatologist's office. (via TMZ)

Andy Cohen Will Reportedly Host Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion

Real Housewives franchise producer and creator Andy Cohen will reportedly host the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special for E! Network. The reunion is set to air after the series finale this year. (via Page Six)

Sofia Richie Makes Her Relationship Instagram Official

Sofia Richie has confirmed her relationship with Elliot Grainge on Instagram. Grainge, who is 27, is a record label owner and the son of Universal Music's CEO. (via Just Jared)