Paris Hilton Says She Was Abused at Boarding School

In her new documentary, This Is Paris, Paris Hilton details the abuse she endured while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teen.

Rick and Kathy Hilton sent their 17-year-old daughter to boarding school because she was rebelling and sneaking out to clubs while living in New York City.

Hilton and some of her classmates opened up about their horrific experience while attending the boarding school, which claimed to focus on behavioral and mental development.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them,” Hilton told People.

"They would grab the phone or rip up letters I wrote, telling me, ‘No one is going to believe you.’ And the staff would tell the parents that the kids were lying, so my parents had no idea what was going on," she continued.

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” Hilton added. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”

When Hilton turned 18 she left the school but was terrified to talk about her experience.

“I want these places shut down,” Hilton said. “I want them to be held accountable. And I want to be a voice for children and now adults everywhere who have had similar experiences. I want it to stop for good and I will do whatever I can to make it happen.”

This Is Paris premieres September 14 on Hilton’s YouTube channel.