Over Eighteen Firefighters Battle Blaze in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Multiple Local Agencies Battle Fire in Fort Fairfield

Over 18 firefighters from multiple northern Aroostook County fire and rescue departments battled a structure fire at 32 Brookview Ave in Fort Fairfield Monday.

The call came into the Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue around 11:53 a.m. Crews from Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue, Caribou Fire & Ambulance, Limestone Fire, and Easton Fire were on scene until around 6:30 p.m. Presque Isle Fire Department provided EMS coverage for the town. The Fort Fairfield Police Department also assisted on the scene.

Flames Coming for the Roof

Public Safety Director Timothy Browning said flames were coming from the exterior wall and the roof when crews arrived.

Control of the Fire

Firefighters found the floor of the structure was compromised in fire rooms as they attempted “an interior attack.” Browning said a “ transitional attack allowed for control of the fire.” Crews worked to make sure the fires were extinguished between the structure’s multiple roofs. Eleven pieces of firefighting apparatus were used to put out the blaze.

Firefighter Treated and Released

One of the firefighters was taken to Cary Medical Center and treated for dehydration and smoke inhalation. He was released from care. The homeowners’ cat perished in the fire, said Browning.

Fire Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The building and its contents are considered a total loss due to the extent of the fire and water damage.

