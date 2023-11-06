One Person Died and One Seriously Injured after Head-On Crash in Maine
One person died in a head-on crash Saturday night and one person was seriously injured on Route 1 in Sullivan.
Car Crossed the Centerline into Oncoming Traffic
The collision happened around 4:30 pm after one of the vehicles crossed over the centerline and hit the other car, according to WABI News.
One Driver Died and One had Serious Injuries
Police said the driver at fault died after the accident. The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries to their leg and was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment. Names and ages were not released.
Road Closed for Close to Three Hours
The road was closed for about three hours from a part of Route 1 to the intersection with Falls Point Road.
