One Person Died and One Escaped after a Rollover Crash in Maine
One person died Sunday morning in LaGrange and one person escaped after their vehicle overturned and landed in a stream. The crash happened around 9:40 am on Medford Road.
Vehicle Rolled Over and Landed in Stream
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said a Sedan “lost control on the snow and ice packed roadway. The sedan overturned and landed in Cold Stream, which is a shallow waterway that runs under the road.”
One Person was Dead in the Vehicle and One Person Escaped
The deceased person was located inside the vehicle. Another person was able to get out of the Sedan, said the Sheriff’s Office. Names and ages were not released.
Ongoing Crash Investigation
The crash investigation remains open. Sheriff's Investigators, Deputies, reconstruction and forensic mappers were on the scene.
First Responders
Assisting agencies included Fire Departments from LaGrange, Bradford, Alton and Milo.
