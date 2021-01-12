One Person at Presque Isle High School Tests Positive for COVID

MSAD #1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said Tuesday, a person affiliated with Presque Isle High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Presque Isle High School was dismissed Tuesday at 11:30 am as a result, Greenlaw said. Regular schedules will continue at all other MSAD #1 schools.

Close contacts are being notified.

Greenlaw said he will update information later regarding in-person learning at Presque Isle High School.

Read the full Facebook post from Ben Greenlaw, dated January 12, 2021: