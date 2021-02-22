How Olivia Rodrigo Felt About That ‘SNL’ ‘drivers license’ Sketch

Olivia Rodrigo got the best birthday present ever.

On Saturday (Feb. 20), "drivers license" got its own Saturday Night Live sketch starring host and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, as well as SNL’s Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon, geeking out over the record-breaking pop breakout.

The sketch just happened to air on the same day as Rodrigo’s 18th birthday.

“DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING,” the singer wrote in all caps on Twitter.

In the sketch, Page picks “drivers license” to play on the jukebox in the bar while he and the SNL bros are playing pool. Soon enough, they are marveling at the track, comparing Rodrigo to Taylor Swift and discussing the intricacies of the supposed love triangle between Rodrigo, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett and fellow Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter.

“We’re about to get the bridge of our lives,” McKinnon’s character declares at the end of the sketch, as the boys sing and sway along to the heartbreaking lyrics.

Watch the full sketch, below.

Meanwhile, Bassett, Rodrigo’s ex and alleged “drivers license” muse, reacted to the SNL feature on his TikTok.

In the TikTok clip, Bassett runs to his computer to watch the skit after a friend informs him that he was “on SNL last night.” After seeing Day's character compare him to “my bitch ex Gina,” he shuts his laptop and stares blankly into the camera as Kacey Musgraves’ song “Happy & Sad” plays.