OK, Here’s When Spring REALLY Starts in Maine

Happy Spring Equinox! Spring officially kicks in at 11:33 am Maine time on Sunday, March 20th. But we Mainers know Spring...real Spring....is still aways away. How do you define Spring? Our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray made this awesome chart to help us.

Maybe you define Spring by the Last Freeze. That's usually between April 14th and May 19th. Or how about the first real mild night (55 degrees). That's usually between May 3rd and June 25th. Check it out below.

And if you need some explanation on what this whole equinox thing is about, here's a handy dandy chart.

