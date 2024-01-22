Augusta Police say a Lewiston man is dead after an armed confrontation with officers.

Where Was This?

Augusta Police say it was approximately 11:00 Sunday night when officers were called to 132 Northern Avenue in Augusta for a report of a male armed with a firearm. The man was allegedly threatening other residents at that residence.

Police were able to make contact with the man who then allegedly shot at the uniformed police officers. Three Augusta Police Officers and one member of the Capitol Police Department returned fire. The officers involved in this incident included Sergeant Derek Daley, Officer Matthew Gurney, Officer Jonathan Young, and Officer Andrew Frost. The first three officers are with the Augusta Police Department, while Officer Frost is with the Capitol Police Department.

Have Police Identified the Suspect?

Augusta Police have identified the suspect in this case as Liban S. Mohamed, 22, of Lewiston. After the exchange of gunfire, police entered the residence and found Mohamed deceased. None of the officers were injured in the incident.

Get our free mobile app

What Happens Now?

The home has been secured by the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, and police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public. The incident remains under investigation and drivers should expect some traffic delays and detours on Northern Avenue, between St. Augustine's Church and the Calumet Park, until it's completed.

The shooting will be investigated by the Office of the Attorney General and the four officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in any officer-involved shooting.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)