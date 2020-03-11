Northern Maine Fair, July 31st – August 8th, 2020 

This year's Northern Maine Fair dates are set! July 31st - August 8, 2020.

NEW FOR 2020 - AN INTERACTIVE FORESTRY EDUCATION EXHIBIT

The Northern Maine Fair Board of Directors are excited to announce their newest addition this year, “Lil' Lumberjacks at the Fair.” This new exhibit will be modeled after the very successful Lil' Farmers at the Fair which was incorporated into the fair in 2011. Lil' Farmers has been an exhibit modeled and recognized around the state, and even the country, for the educational opportunities it brings through interactive displays about agriculture and farming. Nearly 7,500 people tour through the exhibit each year at no additional cost to fair-goers.

Lil' Lumberjacks will be set up in a very similar format. Shawn Bugbee, the lead for this new display, is hoping to provide fair goers of all ages the opportunity to interact and learn more about trees, forestry, and the forest products industry through a variety of interactive exhibits.

Shawn Bugbee said:

Maine has the largest contiguous, privately owned working forest in the United States and is an 8.5-billion-dollar industry. The forest industry provides many valuable products and offers multiple opportunities that many in our communities may not be aware of. The Lil' Lumberjacks at the Fair exhibit is hoping to better educate children about this variety of products and walk them through the process of growing trees to a end-use product.

Lil' Lumberjacks will offer eight interactive stations to educate and engage participants in the many facets that make up forestry and the forest products industry. Similar to Lil' Farmers these interactive displays will engage and educate those who visit the free exhibit about the importance of the forests and forest products industry to our communities. Lil' Lumberjacks will be located near the Northern Maine Forest Resource Education Center on the fairgrounds and highlight many of the forestry-related events that already take place during the Northern Maine Fair.

Ideas being considered for these educational exhibits include the history of logging and forestry, forest management, sawmills, wood-based heating options, tree identification, timber harvesting and transportation equipment, wildlife, forest recreation, and many others as shown below!

A FUN WAY TO EXPERIENCE MAINE'S FOREST INDUSTRY!

A GREAT PLACE TO INSPIRE TOMORROW'S LEADERS TODAY!

Those looking to support this project financially, by volunteering their time, or by donating materials for this new exhibit can contact Shawn Bugbee at 207-227-1799 or Lynwood Winslow, Fair President at 207-227-4690 lwinslow@northernmainefair.com.

Watch a short video of Lil' Farmers at the Fair, which Lil' Lumberjacks will be modeled after:

The gallery has some example images of activities the fair might include: