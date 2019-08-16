Normani Drops ‘Motivation’ Video: Ariana Grande, Halsey and More Celebrities React

Normani released her "Motivation" music video, and celebrities like Ariana Grande and Halsey can't get enough.

On Friday (August 16), the singer made her return by unveiling a brand new single and music video which is sure to be her breakout moment. The clip, which features a bunch of iconic late 90s and early 00s music videos references, begins with her watching BET's 106 & Park in her living room, fantasizing about the hosts announcing her name as they introduce "the number one video in the world right now."

The video then transports us to the real Normani, who shows off her impressive dance moves on the streets, the basketball court and in the rain. There are even nods to Beyonce and Britney Spears’ debut videos, “Crazy in Love” and “Baby One More Time," who undoubtedly shaped Normani into the pop star she is today.

"Motivation" is already #1 on US iTunes's Music Video list and has caught the attention of stars including Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Jordyn Woods, SZA, Zara Larsson, who praised Normani for dropping such a bomb song.

The 23-year-old's former Fifth Harmony group member Lauren Jauregui also all showed Normani some love in the comments section of her Instagram photo, writing, "GO AWF MANIIIIIII!!!!!!"

Check out some more celebrity reactions to Normani's "Motivation" video, below:

"I'm so proud of you," Grande, who co-wrote the track, tweeted.

She followed that up with a second tweet: "it’s almost six am where I am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!!"

Halsey was left speechless, writing, "wowwwwwwwwwwwww @Normani is THE girl. THEEEEEE girl. Bye!"

Both Kim Petras and Charlie Puth called Normani a "superstar."

"this is that shit i want my daughter to have posters of in her room type shit," Kehlani wrote.

She also got a lot of love from fellow artists Ella Mai, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo and Troye Sivan.

Watch Normani's "Motivation" music video, below: