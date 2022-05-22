The Season 20 finale of American Idol kicked off on Sunday (May 22) with three back-to-back-to-back performances by the three finalists: Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene. Each was tasked with singing a song from the legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Thompson opted for the mid-tempo track "I'm on Fire," and after an effortless cover, the judges offered up their remarks.

"We've got the boy out here doing Bruce Springsteen, we've got him doing Disney songs, Rihanna," Luke Bryan starts. "That's a long way from that first audition, buddy. Let me just say, so proud of how you've handled this with such humility and what did I say ... that 'aww, shucks, country boy' thing. You are the kind of 'aww, shucks,' man."

"You have what's now your stage persona. When you walk out on that stage now, you look, you act, you sound like yourself. And that is called an artist, my friend," Lionel Richie says. "You have now graduated to that wonderful stage in your life."

"First of all, you picked my favorite Springsteen song," Katy Perry states. "So many people have fallen in love to that song, have used it as their first dance song. I think you just swooped in and grabbed every heart in America by singing that song. And you really made it your own. Like Luke said you've come so far and you truly are so humble and you're just a good guy from Kentucky that might win American Idol."

Each finalist also had the chance to sing their debut singles live. That meant Thompson sang "One Day Tonight," while HunterGirl performed "Red Bird" and Leah Marlene did "Flower."

The three-hour night was filled with performances from several of the Top 10 finalists, as well as Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter and more.