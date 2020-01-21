Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots Coming to Maine

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, NICKELBACK on their ‘All The Right Reasons’ Tour with Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown live at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, Saturday, July 25.

Tickets on sale Thursday, January 23 at 10 AM. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this Thursday for a limited time (plus applicable fees).

General admission and reserved seating ticket prices range from $25.00 to $139.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album ‘All the Right Reasons’ by performing the album in its entirety. in addition to the hits fans know and love.

The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Savin’ Me”

For more information & to buy tickets, go to waterfrontconcerts.com.