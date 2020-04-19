Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Leg Amputated Following Coronavirus Complications

Actor Nick Cordero's right leg has been amputated due to coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

The 41-year-old has been treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center ICU for the last eighteen days after contracting COVID-19. The Broadway performer's wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating fans on his health, and on Saturday (April 18), she announced on her Instagram Story that his right leg had to be amputated.

Kloots explained that blood thinners were initially helping to treat a clotting issue that he was suffering from in his right leg. However, the medication led to problems with his blood pressure and caused internal bleeding in his intestines. “We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg,” she shared. "So the right leg will be amputated today."

Later that day, Kloots told followers that he made it out of surgery and is resting in his hospital room.

"I just got a call from the surgeon, he made it through the surgery which is really big because obviously, his body is pretty weak,” she told the camera. ”Hopefully he will relax and rest, but good news.”

Cordero's friends and family have launched a GoFundMe to help the family with his medical expenses.

The fundraiser has raised over $250,000 at the time of this article's publication.