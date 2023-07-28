New York Man Arrested in Maine with $35K in Fentanyl and Cocaine

A man from New York is facing charges in Maine after a drug bust in Wilton resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.

How Were Police Alerted to the Drug Activity?

Wilton Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had received complaints from the community of suspected drug trafficking, 24 hours a day, in a residence located at 927 Main Street. The resident was on probation and so members of law enforcement went to the address to conduct a probation check on Wednesday afternoon. During that visit, officials encountered George Walker who tried to conceal his identity from authorities. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says, once his identity was confirmed, officers learned that he had a number of active warrants.

Who Was Arrested?

As a result of this investigation, George Walker, aka "T", 32, of Bronx, New York was taken into custody. Walker is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and had arrest warrants for several more counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as possession of scheduled drugs, violation of bail conditions, and failure to appear in court.

What Drugs Were Seized?

During their interaction with Walker, agents noticed a number of items indicative of drug trafficking. A search was conducted at the home and officials seized 323 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of base cocaine (crack), and 6 grams of fentanyl.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $35,000.

Walker was taken to the Franklin County Jail and is being held without bail, pending an initial court appearance.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community is urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Office nearest to them. Tips can also be submitted by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411), or by calling the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

If you suffer from substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for information about available resources in your area.