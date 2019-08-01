Universal Announces Fourth Orlando Theme Park, Epic Universe

The big announcement Universal Orlando was teasing in the last couple of weeks turned out to be very big indeed: The unveiling of a brand-new theme park called Univeral’s Epic Universe. The concept art for the park is featured above.

The official press release includes more specifics about the new park:

The new theme park will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more. It will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal’s total available acreage in Central Florida. Universal’s Epic Universe is just a few miles from the existing resort in Southwest Orange County. Specifically, it will be south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

Here’s the park’s official logo:

Universal

Epic Universe will join Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay to become the company’s fourth theme park in Orlando. Although the press release does not mention any specific areas that will be included in Epic Universe, speculation about the film and TV properties that could be featured has centered around more Harry Potter rides (or specifically a section inspired by the current Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series), a Nintendo Land (a Super Nintendo World is already under construction at Universal Studios Japan), and something dedicated to Universal’s classic monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula. (Could the Epic Universe have a Dark Universe within it?!?) The press release does not include tentative opening date.