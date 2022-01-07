New Post Office Stamp Honors Maine

First, I love stamps. I don’t collect them. I rarely buy them. But I think they’re awesome.

And the latest release from the United States Postal System, USPS, is perfect for us.

It's Maine-inspired.

Remember when we licked stamps to use them?

We sure don’t use stamps like we used to. The days of bills being mailed to us and we write a check and mail it to the companies are pretty much behind us.

You might have to google the cost of mailing a first-class letter in the USA. I know I did. And here’s what I found.

So, why a 4 cent stamp? It isn't because the postage went up 4 cents and anyone without Forever stamps needs them. The last increase last August was 3 cents. Truthfully, I have no idea and I gave up in my search to find why they’d release a 4-center. Maybe for stamp collectors?

If you are a collector and have a 4-cent stamp from the past if might be worth some money. Not cents, dollars. Like this one from EBAY

And if you are a collector collecting these new Blueberry stamps won’t cost much. A 20-stamp sheet like they sell now, is only 80 cents.

Thanks for the shout-out from the USPS. In their release, they talked about how good blueberries are for our health. Yeah, dietary advice from the post office.

