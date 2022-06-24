Everything New on HBO Max in July
It’s a good month for animation fans on HBO Max in July. The streaming service is adding The Bob’s Burgers Movie, fresh from theaters, as well as the premiere of the third season of the beloved series Tuca & Bertie starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.
But if you prefer live-action stuff, there’s plenty of that as well. There’s Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, and a new documentary series called The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke, about the lives and careers of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. There’s also the return of Pretty Little Liars, and library titles like A Simple Plan, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Sleepless in Seattle. And, hallelujah, FBoy Island returns for its second season. Oh, how lucky we are to be alive right now.
Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in July:
July 1
A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)
A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO
Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)
Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)
Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)
Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)
Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)
Confidence, 2003 (HBO)
David Copperfield, 1935
Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special
Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Godzilla, 1998
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
How to Screw It All Up, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
I Spy, 2002
Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)
Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)
Lisztomania, 1975
Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)
Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)
Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996
One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)
Overboard, 1987 (HBO)
Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)
Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)
Safe, 2012 (HBO)
She’s Having a Baby, 1988 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)
Spy Kids, 2001
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947
The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)
The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Great American Pastime, 1956
The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)
The Legends of Zorro, 2005
The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)
The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere
The Raid 2, 2014
The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974
The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)
This is Elvis, 1981
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Warrior, 2011 (HBO)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)
July 2
Before Midnight, 2013
Sidewalk Stories, 1989
July 7
Miss S, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
July 10
The Anarchists, Limited Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
July 11
Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere
July 12
Craig of the Creek, Season 4C Premiere
Edge of the Earth, Sports Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022 (HBO)
July 14
FBoy Island, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), Season 1
Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), Season 2
Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Max Original Season 3 Premiere
July 15
Kung Fu, Season 2 Premiere
The Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)
July 16
Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)
July 17
Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1 Premiere
July 19
We Baby Bears, Season 1D Premiere
July 21
Almost Fly, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series
Rap Sh!t, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Last Movie Stars, Max Original 6-Part Documentary Premiere
July 23
Walker, Season 2 Premiere
July 26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A Premiere
July 27
We Met in Virtual Reality, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
July 28
Citizen Ashe, Max Original Premiere
Love Monster, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 4 Premiere
July 29
Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere
The Milestone Generation, 2022