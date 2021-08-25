New England Patriots Providing Much Needed Aid Relief to Haiti

The Patriots were among the first NFL team to own their own plane and they have put it to good use over the years. According to wmur.com, their most recent project is to provide much-needed aid to Haiti in the wake of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake amid political unrest. Humanitarian aid is desperately needed. The Boeing 767 is packed with medical equipment, medicine, water, and more… over 40 pallets worth of supplies. The flight will also include medical professionals and infrastructure experts. Both the Kraft family and the Baker-Polito Administration organized the aid.

For an NFL team, they have put it to good use

This is not the first time the Patriots have stepped up to help others. Back in May, the plane delivered vaccines to El Salvador for the COVID-19 crisis there. We also can’t forget when this country was badly in need of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) it was the Patriots that came through for us and picked up a load for us in China and flew it all the way back here for Massachusetts frontline workers.

Giving Back

It’s nice to see the team and the Kraft family giving back to those in need. The situation in Haiti is dire. There is so much suffering in the world, it’s good to see our team making the world a better place. With a pandemic, an earthquake, and with the assignation of their President recently, Haiti is in real trouble. Getting aid to the country quickly could save many lives. Just another reason to root for the Patriots, America’s Team.

And since we are talking about the patriots...

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.