New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health identified one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case is an individual aged 20-29 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and is related to travel outside of New Brunswick.

To date, there have been 120 confirmed cases in New Brunswick. The number of active cases is two and 118 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the emergence of a second case in two days, after more than two weeks with no confirmed cases, was not unexpected.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic,” Russell said. “We have fared better than most jurisdictions, but we cannot completely shut ourselves off from the effects of this disease. We will see more cases. What matters is how we respond when new cases arise.”

Protecting vulnerable New Brunswickers

Russell emphasized the need to protect the province’s most vulnerable, especially the 12,000 people who reside in New Brunswick’s 549 nursing homes, special care homes and other adult residential facilities.

“In Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia, nursing homes have been devastated by multiple deaths from this disease,” said Russell. “No one wants that to happen here. We must make sure our long-term care residents, as well as those who work in these facilities, stay healthy and safe.”

Russell said actions taken to protect the vulnerable and elderly, including restrictions on visiting, screening of staff and the use of personal protective equipment, will remain in place.

Border restrictions

Premier Blaine Higgs said border restrictions have been helping to contain the spread of the virus.

“I know people are concerned about our borders. I am, too,” said Higgs. “I am discussing our border controls with the all-party cabinet committee, and if we find room to improve, I assure you that we will make changes.”

Law enforcement officers are authorized to deny entry to any person who does not have a valid reason for travel in or through the province.

Since border controls were implemented on March 25, five air travellers have been denied entry to the province. Over the past 10 days, an average of 38 vehicles have been turned away daily.

Travel through New Brunswick

Under the state of emergency, non-essential travel is restricted and any person who comes to the province and is remaining here is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Those travelling through the province on their way to another jurisdiction will be screened on arrival at a land border or airport and made aware of Public Health directives. Those who pass screening will be told to proceed directly to their destination.

Job opportunities and preparing to open

Regional WorkingNB staff from the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour are working with employers and job-seekers looking for support.

“If you are one of the New Brunswickers that currently does not have a job to return to because of the pandemic, I encourage you to visit the WorkingNB website to apply for the available jobs,” said Higgs. “We understand the urgent need to fill positions in various sectors, including fisheries and agriculture.”

Job opportunities will be uploaded to JobMatchNB over the next few days.

Employers are also encouraged to participate in the free virtual career fair May 12-13 at www.WorkingNB.ca.

“I have been encouraging business for weeks to prepare for the new normal and reopening,” said Higgs. “We are days away and I am asking you again to plan and prepare. Determine how you can operate within the public health guidelines of physical distancing, cleanliness and hand-washing.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.