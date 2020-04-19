New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Of the 118 cases previously confirmed,66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission. There are no cases under investigation.

During the pandemic, 13 people have been hospitalized and eight have since been discharged. Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

To date, 92 people have recovered. As of today, 10,742 tests have been conducted.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak. But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Premier Blaine Higgs said he is proud of how most people have followed the directives of Public Health and done their part to slow the spread of the virus.

“This experience is new to us and New Brunswickers have risen to the challenges we have faced, showing both resilience and caring,” said Higgs. “Thanks to the quick action of all of us, overall, we have fared well as a province.”

Higgs said, while fighting the outbreak and keeping people safe have been the main focuses to date, the government has begun to think about what recovery will look like once the virus is contained.

“When the time comes to return to a more normal way of life, we will need to do so gradually,” said Higgs. “People will return to work and businesses will open, but this will not happen overnight. It is important that we go at the appropriate pace to help shield New Brunswick as much as possible from the economic impacts of this pandemic, while continuing to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.