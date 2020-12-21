New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The cases are as follows:

an individual 20 to 29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

two people 50 to 59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region); and

an individual 20 to 29 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

The three cases in Zone 3 are travel related and are self-isolating. The case in Zone 4 is a contact of a known case and was already self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick now stands at 578 and 521 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 48. Three patients are hospitalized of which one is in intensive care. As of today, 146,628 tests have been conducted.

Update on Miramichi vaccine clinic

A total of 1,871 individuals received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the clinic held at the Miramichi Regional Hospital over the weekend, Dec. 19 and 20. Those who received the vaccine were from priority groups identified in the provincial government’s vaccination plan.

The remaining vaccines will be administered to frontline health-care workers and workers in long-term-care facilities in Miramichi. Public Health staff will contact employees through the Horizon Health network and also through the facilities in the area.

Zone 4 remains Orange

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provide instructions.

On Dec. 21, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 16 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, arrived at 9:16 p.m.

Everyone who travelled on this flight should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.