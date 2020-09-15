Is a New Ariana Grande Album On the Way? Singer Shares Gorgeous Snippet of New Music

Ariana Grande is officially back in the recording studio.

Late Monday night (September 14) on Twitter, the "thank u, next" singer teased fans with a six-second preview of music that could be on her next record.

“brb,” she captioned the post, which featured audio of her signature dreamy runs and a smooth “yeah.”

Grande may have also given us some lyrics from the upcoming song. The night before releasing the short clip to the world, she tweeted, “know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do.”

The pop star has not released any solo material this year so far but has appeared as a featured artist on songs like Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” and Lady Gaga’s “Rain On Me.”

Here's how the Arianators feel about the tease, as well as Ari's potential new era