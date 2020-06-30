Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Will End With Expanded Fourth Season

Netflix's Emmy Award-winning drama series Ozark will end with its upcoming Season 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, this fourth season will be expanded over the course of two separate parts, similar to the structure of shows such as Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Each part will be seven episodes in length for a total of 14 episodes.

While showrunner Chris Mundy initially had a five-season arc in mind for Ozark, the expanded final season will allow its creative team to explore the Byrde family's journey to a deeper extent. Said Mundy to THR, "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right. It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

All this means that Ozark's fourth season is bound to be one hell of a ride. "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)," said executive producer and star Jason Bateman. There's no set date for the premiere of Ozark Season 4 Part I, and with production slowed due to coronavirus, it looks like we'll have to wait a while for those multiple "bangs" Bateman is referring to. Still, we can't wait.