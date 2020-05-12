The end of Tiger King is nowhere in sight. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative team behind Netflix’s breakout docuseries Tiger King is hard at work to bring another episode to the streaming platform. Goode Films is looking into telling the story of entertainers Siegfried and Roy, the latter of which was attacked by a tiger during a show in 2003.

A few days ago, it was announced that Nicolas Cage would be playing the role of gun-toting cat wrangler Joe Exotic (Joseph Maldonado-Passage) in an eight-episode scripted series for CBS. Meanwhile, the real Joe Exotic is still in prison, where he was quarantined due to potential coronavirus exposure (his husband Dillon Passage insisted Exotic never contracted the virus). Exotic signed a deal for his own fashion merchandise line, which sold out almost immediately. We even got a Zoom reunion special hosted by Joel McHale, which caught up with fan favorites including Joe Exotic TV producer Rick Kirkham and Exotic’s employee Kelci "Saff" Saffery. Carole Baskin was nowhere to be seen.

However, there seems to be a discrepancy on the direction of Tiger King’s future installments. A member of Tiger King’s production team, Dr. James Liu, hopes that the new episode will serve as a "higher-minded corrective" to both the first seven episodes and the Joel McHale-led reunion. A spokeswoman for Goode Films denied this, telling THR that it is “untrue that the direction is going in a more conservational route”. Either way, the decision to incorporate figures such as Siegfried and Roy suggest that Tiger King is far from being over. We’ll be ready with the popcorn.