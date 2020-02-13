Netflix and Other Streaming Services Could Soon Be Taxed in Maine

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Spotify, HBO Go, etc. Whether it's music, TV, or movies you probably have at least one, if not multiple, streaming services and they're one of the few things you spend money on that you don't pay taxes on. And that might not last much longer in Maine.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Maine Department of Administration and Financial Services submitted a bill that would list streaming services under the same tax as phone and internet service and video rentals.

It is estimated that the new tax would generate $3.7 million in revenue next year and up to $6 million by 2023.

If passed, Maine certainly wouldn't be the first state to do so. 22 other states and Washington D.C. also have taxes on streaming.

