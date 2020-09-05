Nationwide Dog Food Recall

According to WMTW, three types of dog food are being recalled over concerns of mold contamination.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Feed Program, the mold is called Aflatoxin and is caused by a mold the commonly appears in grains like corn. It can be harmful if it is consumed on significant quantities.

Affected brands and types include: Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken & cheese flavors premium dog food, Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken & cheese flavor, and Paws Happy Life Butcher's choice dog food.

These brands were distributed nationwide. Stores have been asked to remove the product from shelves, but you're going to want to check your cupboard to see if you have purchased any recently.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, message the DJ, and get breaking local news sent right to your phone. Just enter your phone number in the box below and we'll send you a download link.