I could be sitting in the other room and hear the familiar voice and infamous phrase: “Tell them you mean business” and I could picture exactly what was happening on the TV.

The suit, the facial expressions, the green and yellow banner.

Growing up in Maine, there are a few very specific things that are nostalgic:

The tree at Bugaboo Creek, a trip to L.L. Bean, and Joe Bornstein.

I wouldn’t say I’m a gullible gal, I certainly don’t believe everything I see on TV or read on the internet. I am trusting, but only to a certain degree.

I don’t recall anyone ever pointing to the television and saying, “Meghan, that is Joe Bornstein,” but I guess I just assumed that the man standing with such confidence and poise on the screen with a giant bright banner that said, “Joe Bornstein” was, in fact, Joe Bornstein.

You’re either reading this and thinking to yourself, duh, of course, that’s not Joe. Or, you’re like me and 78% of my Instagram followers and you are completely baffled, blindsided, and, honestly, kind of upset.

I’m clearly not the only one and ever since I recently learned this shocking news, I’ve brought it up to every person I’ve come in contact with.

I’m not joking.

I am sitting at a whiskey bar drinking a delightful Manhattan as we speak [off the clock, it’s 5:42 p.m. I swear] and I just asked my bartender:

“Did you grow up in Maine?”

“Yes, right here in Portland.”

“Do you remember the Joe Bornstein commercials?”

“Of course, tell them you mean business.”

“Did you know that’s not even Joe?”

“Joe? In the commercials? That’s not Joe?”

See!

What really caught me off guard initially, when I still believed that actor was the real Joe, was when one of my coworkers mentioned that Joe Bornstein had passed away.

So, the man in the commercial is not the real Joe and one of our tallest buildings is telling the state of Maine to call a man that isn’t alive anymore.

I know I will get made fun of, I know some of you are shaking your heads but I am processing a lot right now.

I have developed trust issues over this. I just need some time.