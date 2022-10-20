Moncton Man Dies After Bicycle Collides With Truck

A 60-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon following a collision between an electric bicycle and a large truck in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 2:20 p.m. to a report of a collision on Connaught Avenue, according to Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.



The cyclist, a 60-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The victim’s name was not released. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured, MacDonnell said.

It had been raining steadily prior to the fatal crash and the roadway was wet. Police have not provided any further information as to how the collision occurred.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the man's exact cause of death.

Photo: Wade Perry Photo: Wade Perry

Connaught Avenue between High Street and the Wheeler Boulevard access ramps was closed for approximately six hours on Wednesday. The scene was finally cleared well after dark.

