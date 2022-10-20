Moncton Man Dies After Bicycle Collides With Truck

Moncton Man Dies After Bicycle Collides With Truck

Photo credit: Wade Perry

A 60-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon following a collision between an electric bicycle and a large truck in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded around 2:20 p.m. to a report of a collision on Connaught Avenue, according to Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell.

The cyclist, a 60-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.  The victim’s name was not released. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured, MacDonnell said.

It had been raining steadily prior to the fatal crash and the roadway was wet. Police have not provided any further information as to how the collision occurred.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine the man's exact cause of death.

Photo: Wade Perry
loading...

Connaught Avenue between High Street and the Wheeler Boulevard access ramps was closed for approximately six hours on Wednesday. The scene was finally cleared well after dark.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Filed Under: crash, electric bicycle, Fatal, Moncton
Categories: New Brunswick news, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From